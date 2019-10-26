

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Puppies showed off their Halloween costumes on Saturday at Kitchener City Hall.

It was part of a contest at the sixth annual Howl-O-Ween Parade where prizes were handed out for the most creative, funniest, scariest and cutest get-up.

There was even an award for the best group, with entire families getting dressed up.

"Go big or go home. The judges like the over-the-top costumes," one of the attendees told CTV News.

Besides the title, the event gives dogs and their owners an opportunity to socialize and meet new friends.

The petrifying pack of dogs walked from downtown to Victoria Park.

The event was hosted by the Dog Haus, a local dog daycare centre.