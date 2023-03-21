Public health warns 'Zombie drug' is circulating in Guelph

Xylazine – an animal tranquilizer detected in an increasing number of opioid-related deaths in Ontario – has been identified in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph region, the Wellington Guelph Drug Strategy warns.

In an alert posted on Friday, the drug strategy says xylazine, also known as “tranq” or “Zombie drug,” does not respond to naloxone, increasing the risk of fatal overdose.

Injecting a drug that contains xylazine can lead to severe skin lesions which can result in amputation or death if untreated.

The drug strategy recommends carrying naloxone and never using alone to reduce the risk of overdose.

The Consumption and Treatment Service Site (CTS) at Guelph’s Community health Centre is open Monday through Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.