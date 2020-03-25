KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health has reported another 26 cases of COVID-19 in the region, bringing the total to 58.

That number includes a total of 25 laboratory-confirmed cases, with another 33 presumptive positive cases.

The region first began reporting presumptive positive cases on their website on March 23.

Of the 58 cases to date, 11 are currently hospitalized. A total of 11 are being attributed to community transmission, while the transmission status for 16 cases are marked pending.

The ages of the new cases range greatly, with the first cases found in people under 20 to cases found in people in their 60s.

On Monday, Region of Waterloo Public Health announced it would stop doing daily numbers updates, opting instead to post the latest cases on its website on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Acting Medical Officer Dr. Hsui-Li Wang said at the time that the presumptive cases were "very likely" to be laboratory-confirmed in the coming days.

On Wednesday, the Region of Waterloo and its municipalities declared a state of emergency in order to be able to react more quickly to the changing COVID-19 landscape.

The Region of Waterloo is scheduled to provide an update at 11:30 a.m. from Regional Headquarters in Kitchener. You can watch it live on CTVNewsKitchener.ca when it begins.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details…