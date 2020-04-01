KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is scheduled to provide its latest update on COVID-19.

Friday's update is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will take place virtually. CTV News Kitchener will be streaming it live once it begins.

These updates, done on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, offer officials the chance to bring the community up to speed on the latest information about the virus.

In previous news conferences, officials from the region have also been present to share economic or municipal developments.

On Thursday, the region updated its website to show another 11 local cases of COVID-19, bringing the local total to 129.

Earlier this week, the first person in Waterloo Region died from the virus: 41-year-old John Tsai passed away at St. Mary's General Hospital at around 1:15 a.m.

He's being remembered as a kind soul and a hard worker with a passion for music.

On Wednesday, public health officials confirmed the region's second COVID-19 death.

That person was a male in his 50s who was hospitalized at St. Mary's General Hospital.

You can watch the update live on the CTVNewsKitchener.ca website live at 11:30 a.m. in the video player above.