Provincial police investigating death in Wellington County
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 10:15PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 4, 2020 11:20PM EDT
Wellington County OPP have launched a death investigation near Watson Road in Guelph-Eramosa Township. (Terry Kelly / CTV News).
KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP have launched a death investigation near Watson Road in Guelph-Eramosa Township on Tuesday evening.
Officers and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services were called to an area of Watson Road near Wellington Road 124 around 7:15 p.m. for the investigation.
The crime unit and forensic identification unit were both at the scene. Watson Road was closed between Speedvale Avenue East and Wellington Road 124 for the investigation and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.
