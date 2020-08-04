KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP have launched a death investigation near Watson Road in Guelph-Eramosa Township on Tuesday evening.

Officers and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services were called to an area of Watson Road near Wellington Road 124 around 7:15 p.m. for the investigation.

#Wellington OPP are on scene of an ongoing death investigation on Watson Rd near WR 124 in GE TWP. Watson Rd is closed btw Speedvale and WR 124 avoid area if possible. Call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 with info or crimestoppers.^cr — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 5, 2020

The crime unit and forensic identification unit were both at the scene. Watson Road was closed between Speedvale Avenue East and Wellington Road 124 for the investigation and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Police say they will provide more information as it becomes available.