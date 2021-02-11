Advertisement
Province finishes tunnel excavation work on Kitchener GO line
Published Thursday, February 11, 2021 8:58PM EST
A GO Train seen here at the Kitchener station on Nov. 11, 2019. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
Share:
KITCHENER -- Two-way all day rail service to Kitchener is one step closer to becoming a reality.
The province has completed tunnel excavation work on the Kitchener GO rail line. The project includes a twin tunnel structure that will make space for two more tracks in the future.
Track infrastructure, signalling and communications are being handled under a separate contract.
The majority of the work is expected to be completed later this year.