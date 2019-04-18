

CTV Kitchener





The Grand River Conservation Authority is going to have to find out how to do more with less.

Close to half the organizations grant money from the Province has been cut off.

The GRCA manages the waterways through 39 municipalities, including the dams and reservoirs that help prevent flooding.

Over the past several years the Grand River watershed has experienced several serious flooding incidents, including last year in Cambridge, Brantford, Ayr and New Hamburg.

The Ontario government says cut backs are part of their plan to find efficiencies.

“Ontario’s current fiscal challenge requires public sector organizations at all levels to find ways to make government spending more effective and efficient,” Said Justine Lewkowicz, Director of Communications, Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

In total the shortfall is around $450,000.

The GRCA said they are looking into ways to cover the funding gap, and it’s unclear if it will result in a reduction of staff.

With reporting from Max Wark