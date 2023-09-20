Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener

There are hundreds of people in Carl Zehr Square in downtown Kitchener, protesting for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education.

Demonstrations, under the banner “1 Million March 4 Children,” are planned in cities across Canada today. According to the group’s website, they are advocating for the elimination of what they call “sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms” in schools.

Counter protests have been organized in response.

Multiple groups including the City of Kitchener and the Waterloo Region District School Board released statements yesterday expressing solidarity with LGBTQ2S+ people ahead of the protests.

“Unfortunately, underlying some of the motivations behind these demonstrations are hate and inaccuracies about what is happening in schools," the school board said. "We continue to focus on creating inclusive, safe spaces, and ensuring the well-being of all students and staff… especially those most marginalized."

As of 10 a.m., there are hundreds of people in Carl Zehr Square on both sides.

Police are keeping the two groups separated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Protesters against queer-inclusive education are in the foreground. Counter protestors are on the other side of the fountain. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)