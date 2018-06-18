

CTV Kitchener





A hearing is underway to determine whether a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging gender-based harassment and discrimination within Waterloo Regional Police can move ahead.

Legal arguments to that effect are taking place this week in front of a judge in Brantford.

Affidavits filed as part of the proposed lawsuit describe repeated instances of harassment and mistreatment of female police officers. None of those allegations have been tested in court.

The police service and the Waterloo Regional Police Association union claim the allegations in the affidavits should be addressed through the existing labour relations system.

Lawyers for the people behind the proposed lawsuit – a collection of current and former officers – argue that because the issues are systemic, the mechanisms currently in place are insufficient to address the issues.

The hearing is expected to last for the entire week, with a judge’s decision expected later this year.