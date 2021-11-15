Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required at Waterloo Region's long-term care homes

KITCHENER -

Long-term care workers in Waterloo Region and all of Ontario now need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to go to work.

Staff who don't provide proof of at least one dose as of Monday won't be allowed to enter homes for work, unless they have a valid medical exemption.

Most long-term care homes in Waterloo Region have staff vaccination rates above 90 per cent. But, some homes are below the provincial average.

According to the province's website, 87 per cent of staff at Sunnyside Home, which is owned and run by the region, have one dose.

Officials with Forest Heights Revera in Kitchener, which was hit hard during the first and second wave of the pandemic, said only a small number of staff haven't gotten vaccinated and are currently on unpaid leave.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care announced the mandate last month, saying more needed to be done to protect vulnerable residents from COVID-19.

Staff have until Dec. 13 to be fully vaccinated.