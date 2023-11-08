Prolonged road closure worries downtown Stratford businesses
Road construction delays in downtown Stratford have local businesses concerned about their bottom lines.
Albert Street has been closed since mid-October. It was supposed to reopen before Halloween, but delays with contractors mean the street will remain inaccessible to vehicles until the end of next week.
Vendors say pedestrian traffic is down too – and it comes at a crucial time of year.
“For me visuals are everything,” says Ariana Poch, owner of the custom upholstery shop Pistolnik Designs. “That’s why the windows are so important because you need to see my products.”
Poch says because road closed signage is positioned directly in front of her store, many people assume it’s closed.
Down the street, the owner of Apt. Six Skin Care agrees the impact of the construction has been significant.
“I would say retail sales dropped to about one-fifth of what they normally are,” says Brett Gillespie.
He says it’s an important time for downtown businesses, with festival season winding down and holiday shopping heating up.
“I would say we do 60 per cent of our business for the entire year in the last two months of the year,” he explains. “So having the street closed in the last two months of the year is just devastating.”
Apt. Six Skin Care owner Brett Gillespie says retail sales have dropped to about one-fifth of what they normally are. (Jeff Pickel/CTV Kitchener)
Both Gillespie and Poch say they’re not upset with the city, but they want to remind shoppers the sidewalk is open.
“I understand [there’s] got to be construction, I really do,” Gillespie says. “But we are open for business even though the road’s closed. Come down and take a look.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No Canadians, foreign nationals crossed from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday: Global Affairs
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt closed Wednesday, the federal government has confirmed, meaning no foreign nationals or Canadians were able to pass through.
NDP's Singh calls out 'climate delay Liberals, and climate deny Conservatives' as home heating motion defeated
A motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permanently remove the GST from all forms of home heating was defeated Wednesday after the NDP failed to find support among any major party in the House of Commons.
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
'I feel that I'm born again': Canadian describes journey out of Gaza through Rafah border crossing
Hany Elbatnigi, one of the 75 Canadians who have successfully left Gaza through the Rafah border into Egypt, was in tears as he shared his story with CTV News Channel.
'Canadians are hurting': Trudeau on rising tide of hate at home, need for Israel-Hamas humanitarian pause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out the 'unacceptable' rise in hate surfacing in Canada amid the Israel-Hamas war, while pushing Wednesday for a humanitarian pause long enough to get 'back on track' towards a two-state solution. Trudeau also restated the Canadian government's calls for humanitarian pauses, amid continuing pushes for Canada to call for an immediate ceasefire.
BoC's governing council split on whether interest rates need to rise further
Further interest rate hikes from the Bank of Canada are very much still on the table as its governing council remains split on whether rates may need to rise further.
3 charged with running sex ring that catered to elected officials, other wealthy clients
Three people have been charged with running a sophisticated commercial sex ring in Massachusetts and eastern Virginia that catered to well-connected clients such as elected officials and military officers, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested on charges linked to handling of at least 189 bodies: FBI
The owner of a Colorado funeral home and his wife have been arrested after the decaying remains of at least 189 people were recently found at his facility.
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
London
-
Freezing rain warning and special weather statements in effect
A freezing rain warning is in effect for parts of midwestern Ontario and special weather statement for southern Ontario.
-
Charges laid following October tractor crash in Seaforth
Huron OPP were first called to the scene on Oct. 13 around 8 p.m. to find a farm tractor that had left the roadway and impacted the front of a building on Main Street.
-
Beer vats arrive at their new home of Labatt’s
Following a journey from Sarnia and after being idled at Highbury Avenue and Dundas Street overnight Tuesday, four large beer vats destined for Labatt’s continued their journey on Wednesday morning.
Windsor
-
Four in 10 Windsor-area residents struggling to meet their financial needs: StatsCan
For the first time in years, Jennifer Katona finds herself walking 25 minutes from her home to the Windsor Goodfellows food bank where she stands in line to acquire much-needed groceries for her family.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Estimated damage $400K following fire at abandoned home
Early Wednesday morning, residents of an apartment building at the corner of University Avenue and Crawford woke up to a vacant home next door on fire.
-
Rap videos, hand signs and jewellery the focus of ‘gang expert’ cross-examination in Windsor murder trial
A gang expert was back on the witness stand in a Windsor murder trial Wednesday, this time, being cross-examined by the defence.
Barrie
-
Former OPP commissioner questions SIU involvement in Midland man's death after police dog bite
A post-mortem is being conducted on Dale Lewis, who died in the hospital on Sunday, nearly one month after being bitten by a police dog.
-
Freezing rain warning issued for Simcoe County, Muskoka
Freezing rain is expected to make driving conditions tricky on Wednesday across parts of Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Truck spills massive load of lumber onto Hwy 11 in Muskoka
A massive cleanup got underway on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst on Tuesday after a transport truck hauling a load of lumber rolled onto its side.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect, up to 15 cm of snow
Snow will be falling in northeastern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon due to an approaching low-pressure system that will bring up to 15 cm by Thursday morning.
-
Car dealerships are price gouging customers: survey
When you buy a car, you'll be pitched warranties, rust protection and other options you can usually accept or decline. But, a new survey finds that some dealers are forcing customers to buy adds-ons, and if they don't, they won't sell them the car.
-
Condos proposed for Station Mall in the Sault
A hospitality advisory group tasked with helping to transform Sault Ste. Marie's Station Mall is exploring a sizeable residential development on the site.
Ottawa
-
CITY BUDGET 2024
CITY BUDGET 2024 7 things that will cost you more in Ottawa in 2024
Several fees are going up next year to help pay for the more than $5 billion in spending the city is planning. The city expects to raise nearly $1 billion next year through fees and service charges alone, accounting for 21.5 per cent of anticipated revenue.
-
Here's where 32 new photo radar cameras will be installed in Ottawa over the next 14 months
Thirty-two new photo radar cameras will be set up on Ottawa roads over the next 14 months, including on several "high speed locations" on Hunt Club Road, Walkley Road, Riverside Drive and Bronson Avenue.
-
Advocates call for safer roads after another pedestrian was killed in Ottawa
On Monday, a 65-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on the same street just around 8:40 p.m. It's the fourth fatal collision in Ottawa involving a pedestrian in over a month, including a 61-year-old who was killed in Orléans last week.
Toronto
-
'Senseless killing': Canada-wide warrant issued for 17-year-old male in connection with murder of Pickering Casino security guard
Police in Durham Region are looking for a 17-year-old male they believe is responsible for the Thanksgiving Day murder of a casino security guard.
-
Wintry weather mix to make for slippery drive home in the GTA
The drive this evening, especially for those heading home outside of Toronto, could be tricky due to a wintry mix of rain, ice pellets and snow.
-
Toronto police increase size of hate crime unit amid rise in reports of hate
Toronto police say they have increased the size of their hate crime unit in light of a rise in hate crime reports.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 1 arrested, 3 injured during altercation between Concordia students over Israel-Hamas war
One person was arrested and at least three people were injured at Concordia University after an altercation related to the Israel-Hamas war lasted nearly three hours and turned violent, police say.
-
Major fire destroys West Island funeral home
A major fire has destroyed a West Island funeral home Wednesday afternoon, a fire official said Wednesday.
-
EMSB challenges 'absurd' requirement for English boards to communicate in French
The English Montreal School Board says it plans to file a motion Wednesday in Quebec Superior Court about its right to communicate in English.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s never really over, I still lost a child’: Jury returns with recommendations in Lexi Daken inquest
The jury in the coroner’s inquest into the death of 16-year-old Lexi Daken made several recommendations.
-
Snow squalls expected for parts of the Maritimes Wednesday night
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for Pictou and Antigonish Counties of Nova Scotia.
-
Fredericton police investigating 2022 hospital waiting room death
The Fredericton Police Force is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital waiting room last year.
Winnipeg
-
Members of Shania Twain's stage crew injured in Saskatchewan bus crash
A crew bus and one truck involved with the Shania Twain “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover near Wolseley, Saskatchewan.
-
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
-
Independent Exchange District grocer expanding to serve growing community
A fast-growing Winnipeg neighbourhood now has more grocery options, filling a much-needed service void.
Calgary
-
'Blow it up and sell pieces off': Stakeholders react to UCP plan to revamp Alberta health-care system
If Alberta politicians are going to revamp administration of health care in the province, Alberta physicians want a seat at the table when the changes are being discussed and designed.
-
Man from Sundre, Alta., charged in homicide of teen Pauline Brazeau 47 years ago
A man in his 70s from Sundre, Alta., has been charged in a homicide cold case dating back 47 years.
-
Calgary man facing child pornography, luring charges connected to Oregon teen
A 61-year-old Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after allegedly luring an American teen online.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces new health delivery system, promises to try to protect jobs
The Alberta government says protecting jobs will be a priority as it embarks on a massive restructuring of its health system.
-
Kelsey Ouellette's homicide may be linked to relationship with boyfriend who died months before her: police
Police are investigating the link between the death of homicide victim Kelsey Ouellette and the non-criminal death of her boyfriend.
-
Oilers recall goalie Calvin Pickard from AHL after Jack Campbell clears waivers
The Edmonton Oilers are hoping for a Pick-me-up in goal, and in general, with their latest move.
Vancouver
-
Man who refused to wear mask, assaulted B.C. Walmart greeter sentenced
A B.C. man who assaulted a 70-year-old Walmart greeter – ramming him multiple times with a motorized scooter and punching him in the face – has been sentenced to six months in jail and banned from the store upon his release.
-
B.C. tables legislation to encourage communities to build homes near transit hubs
The British Columbia government has introduced legislation it estimates could provide up to 100,000 new homes near designated transit areas over the next decade.
-
B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter now bound by terrorism peace bond
A judge has placed a terrorism peace bond on a British Columbia woman who was repatriated to Canada last year from a Syrian prison camp after she married an ISIS fighter.