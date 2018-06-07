

CTV Kitchener





For medical students at Queen’s University, the Rural Ontario Medical Program is an opportunity to begin to explore their options after graduation.

The program, called ROMP, has been running at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital for 13 years.

It is designed to give students a taste of what life is like outside of the major urban centres.

In Cambridge, students had the opportunity to experience placements and to practice things like surgical suturing on pigs’ feet. But it’s also about showing off the city.

This year, students received tours of the newest wing of the hospital, of downtown Galt and of Langdon Hall.

To finish it all off, they canoed the Grand River, in a bid to encourage them to practice medicine in Cambridge during their careers.

ROMP is in place in 65 communities across Ontario.