Pride crosswalk vandalized in Ingersoll

"Saddened and disappointed."

That's the reaction of Oxford County Pride after someone threw paint on the Pride crosswalk in Ingersoll.

Oxford County OPP said it happened Saturday night on King Street.

They released security video on Twitter showing what appeared to be a red car parked at the side of the road. Once two cars pass it, going in the opposite direction, a person can be seen running out and throwing something onto the crosswalk. The person then gets into the passenger side of the vehicle and it drives away.

OPP have not released any further information on the vehicle or a description of the person in the video.

#OxfordOPP investigating a mischief that occurred Saturday night on King St in @TownIngersoll If you recognize the person or vehicle involved or know something please call #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @CrimeStoppersOC

1-800-222-8477^pc pic.twitter.com/16Hr3Tlcub — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) May 30, 2022

In a series of posts on their Facebook page, Oxford County Pride said dirt has now been placed on the crosswalk to absorb the paint.

They added that they will be pursing hate crime charges once the vandal has been identified.

Oxford County Pride said the community group "100 Women Who Care Oxford" provided the donation for the Pride crosswalk.

"How disappointing that a select few would take such a generous donation and destroy the outcome," they wrote on their Facebook page.

The organization also addressed a series of recent incidents in Norwich, where Pride flags were either stolen or vandalized.

OPP said those happened between May 20 and May 24.

A 16-year-old from Norwich Township has been charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, according to a media release Monday. Their name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

OPP added that they are continuing to investigate these incidents and trying to identify others who may be involved.

Oxford County Pride said they've received almost $1,000 in donations to replace the flags that were stolen or vandalized.

They have also received emails from people who do not want them hung back up.

"We will not respond to threats or bullying as a Pride community," they said. "This behaviour is not going to be tolerated in Oxford County."

OPP are asking anyone with information on these incidents to call them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.