Premier Ford visits Kitchener, announces $260M investment to train workers

Premier Doug Ford was in Kitchener on Monday to announce new funding that aims to address the province’s labour shortage and connect workers with high-paying jobs in their respective communities.

The plan is for the Ontario government to invest up to $260 million into the Skills Development Fund (SDF) Training Stream.

This new funding round is said to be the largest since the SDF's launch in 2021, bringing the total investment to $1.4 billion.

“This new funding will help train hundreds of thousands of workers and will help connect workers here in Kitchener and across the province to better jobs and bigger paycheques,” Ford said.

The fifth round of SDF Training Stream, opening on July 29, will focus on training workers for in-demand sectors like manufacturing, construction, and technology. Eligible organizations for this funding include employers, training providers, labor unions, community organizations, and more.

Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, David Piccini, emphasized the significance of this investment, noting that it will support Ontario’s workers in thriving industries such as electric vehicle development, nuclear power station construction, and home building.

In addition to the new funding, the government announced an investment of over $7.2 million through the fourth round of SDF to train nearly 3,300 workers in Kitchener and across Ontario. This brings the total investment in Kitchener-area training to over $20 million.

Key projects include:

Canadian Tooling and Machining Association: $5,466,080 to provide technical skills development for over 3,000 high school students and create 300 paid job placements and 30 new apprenticeships in precision metalworking.

Grand Valley Construction Association: $1,086,058 for free job-ready training in construction trades and health and safety, targeting jobseekers and underrepresented groups.

Christian Labour Association of Canada: $723,688 for free training and paid job placements in construction, focusing on essential skills and health and safety, aimed at underrepresented and vulnerable individuals.

Ford will also be attending an announcement being made in Waterloo by Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s Hospital Monday afternoon.