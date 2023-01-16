Power restored in Caledonia after mass outage

Thousands of Hydro One customers in Caledonia and the surrounding areas were without power for part of Monday night.

On Monday around 5:30 p.m., the hydro company said it was responding to an outage affecting roughly 5,400 customers.

Roughly an hour later the power was restored.

According to the Hydro One outages information map, 5,461 customers were impacted.

A power outage is impacting thousands of customers in Caledonia. (Screenshot)

The cause of the outage is pending classification, according to Hydro One.

The power company said it expects to have power restored Monday night.