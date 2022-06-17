Power restored after fallen tree knocks out power to 1,350 customers in Kitchener

UPDATE: At 7:36 p.m. K-W Hydro tweeted that power had been restored.

Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro says crews are working to restore power in Kitchener’s Victoria Park neighbourhood and a section of downtown after a tree fell on a line.

As of 4:30 p.m., 1,350 customers in the area were without power, according to K-W Hydro’s outage map.

In a tweet, K-W Hydro said it could take up to three hours to restore power as crews must first remove the tree and repair any damage to the line.

Drivers are asked to treat all affected intersections as 4-way stops.

In a tweet, the City of Kitchener said the outage will not affect tonight’s Neighbours Night concert at Victoria Park.