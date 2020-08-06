KITCHENER -- A collision in Kitchener's Wilson Park area on Thursday night was blamed for a power outage affecting nearly 2,000 customers.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Franklin Street in front of Wilson Avenue Public School shortly after 9:30 p.m.

It appeared the car knocked down a hydro pole before hitting a fence and colliding with the corner of a home.

There is no word on any injuries or charges.

Kitchener Wilmot Hydro reported an outage affecting 1,995 customers in the area, listing the cause on its website as a “motor vehicle collision.”

The affected neighbourhoods include Kingsdale and Vanier.

Emergency crews remained at the scene late Thursday night.