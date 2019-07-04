

CTV Kitchener





A huge power outage affected thousands of people in Cambridge on Thursday evening.

The outage map on the Energy+ Inc. website showed a swatch stretching from Roseville to Hespeler along the company’s border.

It started around 5:15 p.m.

While six outages could be seen as of 5:48 p.m., it’s not known if the outages were related or not.

Just before 7 p.m., the outage map cleared, showing about 700 customers still affected by an outage. Around that time, Hydro One tweeted that a piece of equipment may have been the culprit.

We are experiencing an outage on our system that's affecting @EnergyPlusInc customers in the #Cambridge and surrounding areas. Crews are onsite at our Preston Station to investigate an issue with a piece of equipment and restore power as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/ywxG5hJiHD — Hydro One (@HydroOne) July 4, 2019

As of 7:40 p.m., Energy+ Inc. said all power had been restored to its customers.