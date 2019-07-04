Featured
Power outage affects more than 14,000 in Cambridge
This outage map shows a swath of homes affected by a power outage at 5:48 p.m. on Thursday. (Source: Energy+ Inc.)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 5:51PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 4, 2019 9:20PM EDT
A huge power outage affected thousands of people in Cambridge on Thursday evening.
The outage map on the Energy+ Inc. website showed a swatch stretching from Roseville to Hespeler along the company’s border.
It started around 5:15 p.m.
While six outages could be seen as of 5:48 p.m., it’s not known if the outages were related or not.
Just before 7 p.m., the outage map cleared, showing about 700 customers still affected by an outage. Around that time, Hydro One tweeted that a piece of equipment may have been the culprit.
As of 7:40 p.m., Energy+ Inc. said all power had been restored to its customers.
All power has now been restored in #Cbridge #Hespeler #Preston #NorthDumfries. If you are still without power, please call 1-833-POWER-01 ^pa— Energy+ Inc. (@EnergyPlusInc) July 4, 2019