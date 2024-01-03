Power out for over 2,000 homes in Kitchener, Wellesley Township

Two outages in Kitchener and Wellesley Township have left over 2,000 homes without power Wednesday morning.

According to Enova Power Corp., 1,854 customers are without power in the Southdale and Laurentian Hills neighbourhoods.

The company says they expect the power to return to the homes around 8:45 a.m.

As of 6:20 a.m., roughly 150 homes are without power in and around the town of Hawkesville. There is no estimated time of power being restored.

Enova says the Wellesley Township outage initially impacted 634 homes.

Both outages began around 5:40 a.m.