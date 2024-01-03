KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Power back on in Kitchener and Wellesley Township after large outage

    A power outage in south Kitchener on Jan. 3, 2024. (Source: Enova Power Corps.) A power outage in south Kitchener on Jan. 3, 2024. (Source: Enova Power Corps.)

    Two outages in Kitchener and Wellesley Township that left over 2,000 homes without power Wednesday morning have been resolved.

    According to Enova Power Corp, 1,854 customers were without power in Kitchener's Southdale and Laurentian Hills neighbourhoods.

    The company said they expected power to return to those homes around 8:45 a.m.

    As of 6:20 a.m., roughly 150 homes were without power in and around the town of Hawkesville. As of 9:45 a.m., Enova's outage map showed the power back on in that area.

    Enova says the Wellesley Township outage initally impacted 634 homes.

    Both outages began around 5:40 a.m.

