    • Post-mortem scheduled after body found in Guelph park

    A post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday after a body was found in Preservation Park in Guelph last week.

    According to Guelph police, the human remains were found in a green space near Edinburgh Road and Gordon Street on Thursday afternoon.

    Police tape was blocking the entrance, while cruisers parked nearby on Friday evening.

    Police hope to have information on the ID and the cause of death after the post-mortem. 

