Possible second sighting of Cambridge prowler
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is shown in Cambridge on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016. (Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 16, 2018 2:22PM EDT
A man seen peering into a home in Cambridge last month may have been spotted again.
Waterloo Regional Police say a man was seen looking into the window of a townhouse on Lena Crescent, near Conestoga Boulevard and Can-Amera Parkway, late Thursday night.
The man was allegedly shining a light near a bedroom window, which woke the person inside up.
Police are investigating whether Thursday’s incident is connected to a similar incident which occurred last month on Glamis Road.
In that case, a man was seen looking into a window of a home late at night.