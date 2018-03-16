

CTV Kitchener





A man seen peering into a home in Cambridge last month may have been spotted again.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was seen looking into the window of a townhouse on Lena Crescent, near Conestoga Boulevard and Can-Amera Parkway, late Thursday night.

The man was allegedly shining a light near a bedroom window, which woke the person inside up.

Police are investigating whether Thursday’s incident is connected to a similar incident which occurred last month on Glamis Road.

In that case, a man was seen looking into a window of a home late at night.