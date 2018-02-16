Police are asking the public for help identifying a stranger seen looking into a house in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man walked up to and peered into a house on Glamis Road around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident was captured on camera.

Police describe the man as white, likely in his 20s and unshaven. They say he was wearing a dark winter jacket with fur trim around the hood.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.