Police are asking the public for help identifying a stranger seen looking into a house in Cambridge.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man walked up to and peered into a house on Glamis Road around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident was captured on camera.

Looking to identify this individual after a report was received of a man looking into a private residence on Glamis Rd. in Cambridge around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2018. Male was wearing a dark winter jacket with fur trim. Please call police or @WaterlooCrime with information. pic.twitter.com/EpfhGMV4s8 — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) February 16, 2018

Police describe the man as white, likely in his 20s and unshaven. They say he was wearing a dark winter jacket with fur trim around the hood.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.