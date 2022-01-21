Pornographic images found on Kitchener elementary school playground

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating after pornographic images, some of young children, were found on a playground at a Kitchener elementary school.

The pictures, described as "printed camera images" by the school board, were discovered Thursday by children at St. Anne Catholic Elementary School on East Avenue.

Police said there were 10 pornographic images in total. Seven of them depicted young girls believed to be between four and seven year old.

John Shewchuck, the Chief Managing Officer for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, released a statement to CTV News saying, in part: "School staff have spoken with the families of all the children who saw the images (as well as the children themselves), and continue to be available to offer support to anyone who may need it."

Members of the Cybercrime, Major Crime and Forensic Identification Units are now investigating the matter, in collaboration with school officials.

"We are appealing to the community for anyone with any information whatsoever," Const. Andre Johnson told CTV News Kitchener. "There are folks who may think that the information that they have is insignificant, but I can tell you any piece will definitely help in solving this and finding the person responsible."

Police say this isn't the first time pornographic images have been found at the school. Images of adults were found in November, said Johnson. Police are working to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Police are asking witnesses to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are specifically looking for video surveillance taken between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Jan. 20.