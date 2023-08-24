Pork Smashburgers with Grilled Cheese Buns

Two classics come together as one! Smashburgers are thin burgers that have a wonderful flavour. Together with a family favourite-grilled cheese used as buns, your family will love it all over again.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

1 lb (500 g) ground Ontario pork

1 tsp (5 mL) chili powder

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each salt and pepper

16 slices white bread

12 thick slices processed cheddar cheese, divided

16 slices bacon, cooked

1/4 cup (60 mL) butter, softened

In a large bowl, combine pork with chili powder, salt and pepper. Loosely form into 4 balls.

Lay 8 slices of bread on work surface and top each with a slice of cheese and 2 slices of bacon. Top with remaining bread. Spread top with some of the butter and place buttered side down, in batches, in a large nonstick or cast iron skillet over medium high heat. Spread remaining butter on tops of bread. Flip once golden and cook until other side is golden. Remove to a baking sheet and keep warm.

Return skillet to medium high heat and spray with cooking spray. Place 1 pork ball at a time into skillet and using a large flat heavy spatula, smash burger down. Add another pork ball if there is room. Cook, undisturbed for about 2 minutes. Flip patties and press down slightly and cook for another 3 minutes. Add remaining cheese slices and cover. Cook for about 1 minute or until cheese is melted. Repeat with all the pork. Sandwich the patty into 2 of the sandwiches and enjoy with your favourite toppings if desired.

Tip: Want to double up on the bacon? You can top the smash burger itself with bacon if desired.

Select your favourite burger toppings like mayonnaise, ketchup, relish, mustard, barbecue sauce, pickles, lettuce or tomatoes to add height and flavour to this over the top smashburger.

Tip: To make your smash burgers ahead: Cut 8 small squares of parchment paper and place 1 piece on small plate. Top with 1 pork ball and another piece of parchment. Top with another plate and smash down to flatten patties. Remove patty with parchment paper and repeat with more parchment squares and pork. Remove 1 side of parchment from burger and place on skillet; remove other piece of parchment.

Want to cook up the smash burgers more quickly, simply heat up your flat griddle pan and get cooking!

Cookbook author Emily Richards shows CTV's Tyler Kelaher how to create the smash burgers. (CTV Kitchener)

Homemade Peameal Bacon

Use soft kaiser buns with your favourite sandwich toppings like mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles and onions to put together this Ontario sandwich everyone loves.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Brine time: 5 days

Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves: 8

2 lb (1 kg) whole boneless Ontario pork loin roast

4 cups (1 L) water

5 1/2 oz (155 g) salt

5 1/2 oz (155 g) granulated sugar

1 tbsp (15 mL) peppercorns

1 tsp (5 mL) whole cloves

2 cups (500 L) cornmeal

Place pork loin in a deep bowl or container; set aside.

Whisk together water and salt until salt is dissolved. Stir in peppercorns and cloves. Pour over pork to submerge. Cover and refrigerate for 5 days.

Remove pork loin from water mixture and pat dry. Discard liquid.

Place a rack in a baking sheet and set aside. Roll pork loin in cornmeal to coat evenly and place on rack. Place in refrigerator, uncovered overnight.

Slice pork loin to desired thickness and pan fry or grill until cooked through.

You can find these recipes and others in the Ontario Pork Whole Hog cookbook.