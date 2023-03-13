Police watchdog investigating man's death in Brant County

The province’s police watchdog is investigating a 67-year-old man’s death in the village of St. George.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says according to the preliminary findings of its investigation, on Saturday, March 11, Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for a wellness check on a man at his property in the area of Highway 5 and Brant Road.

The next day, officers received another call for service at the same property. The SIU says when officers returned, they found the man dead.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. A post-mortem will be scheduled, the SIU says.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the investigation, including photos or videos, to contact investigators.