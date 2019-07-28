

CTV Kitchener





Guelph police are warning the public about distraction thefts after an incident involving a senior.

Officials were called to a south-end grocery story around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

A 70-year-old woman was approached by two people asking if she knew where the hospital was, according to police.

At the end of the conversation, reports say a woman suspect gave the victim a hug and placed fake jewelry around the victim's neck.

Police say that as the suspect did this, she stole the victim's real jewelry – solid gold chains with a gold crucifix and a gold Mother Mary medallion.

The woman suspect is described as South Asian, middle-aged with a heavy build and black shoulder-length hair.

The second suspect is described as a man, South Asian, middle-aged with a heavy build, black hair and a black beard.