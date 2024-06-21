University of Waterloo issues trespass notice to Occupy UW encampment

The University of Waterloo wants Occupy UW to move off campus.

On Friday, they issued a legal trespass notice.

In an email to CTV News, the school said: “This notice means that members of the encampment must leave the Grad House Green immediately and must not return the encampment to university property.”

The encampment was set up on May 13 as part of a wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations at post-secondary institutions across Canada and the United States.

On Tuesday, Occupy UW disrupted a board of governors meeting. Members set up a tent at the door of the meeting and were seen chanting in a video of the incident.

“This action follows weeks of bad faith engagements, refusals to negotiate, lies, and repeated smears about the encampment,” said Occupy UW in a media release.

Waterloo Regional Police were eventually called in.

Occupy UW disrupts a board of governors meeting on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Submitted/OccupyUW)

The group continues to demand action from the university. Their latest request involves Technion. Occupy UW claims the school is a research arm of the Israeli Defense Forces.

“We demand that the university boycott from all Israeli institutions and goods, and we demand that the university divest from all companies on the BDS list, as well as all weapons manufacturers and defence contractors," Sarah Ahmed, a member of Occupy UW, said in an interview Wednesday.

They got a response on Friday.

“The university has protected everyone’s right to free speech and expression throughout this protest activity,” Friday’s statement from the school said. “This has included myriad disruptive protest actions on campus since November 2023. However, the behaviour of encampment members is becoming untenable, and in addition to violating several items listed on our list of prohibited activities and various University of Waterloo policies, is causing greater disruption to the normal business of the university.”

