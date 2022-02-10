Police warn of someone possibly impersonating a bylaw officer after break-in at enforcement office

Waterloo regional police are investigating after somebody gained entry to the City of Kitchener enforcement office and stole a number of items, including potentially a bylaw officer’s uniform.

In a media release, police said officers were called to the office on Ontario Street N. in Kitchener for a report of a break and enter on Thursday.

A suspect had gained entry to the building around 4 a.m. and stole the following items:

Nine police radios

Police radio charger

Panasonic Toughbook computer and charger

Oleoresin capsicum spray (commonly known as pepper spray)

A Kitchener bylaw officer vest, hat and jacket may have also been taken, police said. The vest is described as black and may display a bylaw officer’s name. The hat and jacket display the Kitchener Municipal Enforcement Officer logo on them.

“Waterloo regional police are warning the public of the possibility of someone impersonating a bylaw officer,” police said.

If you have concerns about someone using bylaw equipment you should ask for further identification or contact police dispatch at 911 to confirm the identity and presence of an officer at your location, police advised.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.