    • Police trying to identify male after assault in Waterloo Park

    A male is seen walking down a road near Waterloo Park in this still taken from a video released by Waterloo Regional Police Service as part of an assault investigation. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service) A male is seen walking down a road near Waterloo Park in this still taken from a video released by Waterloo Regional Police Service as part of an assault investigation. (Courtesy: Waterloo Regional Police Service)
    Waterloo regional police are asking for help identifying a male as part of an assault investigation in Waterloo.

    Investigators said an elderly woman was walking in Waterloo Park on June 19 around 10 a.m. when she was approached by an unknown male and pushed to the ground.

    Paramedics were called to take the woman to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

