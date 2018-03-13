

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say a murder investigation is underway in a quiet community in South Bruce Peninsula.

Police say they were searching for evidence in the South Bruce Peninsula landfill on Monday in relation to Janice West’s death.

The 61-year-old was found dead inside her Wiarton home on Wednesday, according to police.

60-year-old Ralph Rudowski, who police say is her neighbour, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they concluded their search of both homes on Sunday and have since focused their efforts at the landfill.

The cause of her death has not been released.

OPP are calling it an isolated incident and say there is no threat to others.