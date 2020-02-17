Police shut down Brantford street for investigation
CTV Kitchener Published Monday, February 17, 2020 2:32PM EST
Brantford Police conducting an investigation on Sydenham Street. (Feb. 17, 2020)
KITCHENER -- Brantford Police have closed Sydenham Street due to an investigation.
The road, between Newcastle and Kennedy Streets, was shut down shortly before noon Monday.
While police aren’t saying what they’re investigating, a representative told CTV News that officers were in the area to follow up on an overnight robbery.
Police are asking residents to stay away from the area until further notice.