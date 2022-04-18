20-year-old Cambridge man dies in dirt bike crash: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge involving a dirt bike.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Moorefield Street, just off of Franklin Boulevard, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say a dirt bike struck a tree on an off-road trail at the end of the street.

The driver of the dirt bike, a 20-year-old man from Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.