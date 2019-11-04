

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A Kitchener man has been charged after police seized about 250 guns and 200,000 rounds of ammunition.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service executed a search warrant on Strathcona Crescent on Halloween.

That's where they seized the guns and ammunition. A grenade was also recovered.

Police say that the man, 57, was licensed to have the guns, but wasn't keeping them safe. The guns didn't have trigger locks and were not securely stored.

As a result the man, who has not been named, has been charged with unsafe storage of firearms.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more firearms-related charges are expected.

Police are looking into how the man obtained the guns and grenade in the first place.

This is a developing story. More to come…