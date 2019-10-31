

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP are requesting assistance to locate a missing man from Guelph-Eramosa Township.

Mark McDonald was last seen in Burlington on Friday.

The 75-year-old is described as Caucasian, 5’9, average building, medium length grey/white hair, full white beard, blue eyes, and wearing glasses, blue jeans, and black boots.

He is expected to be operating a 2011 green Dodge pick-up truck with a cap cover and is accompanied by his German shepherd dog named Penny.

OPP and his family say they are concerned for his well-being.