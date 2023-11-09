Police seek tips in attempted home break-in

Waterloo regional police have released photos of two people they want to identify in connection to an attempted break-in.

At around 5:50 p.m. on Nov. 4, two males tried to pry open the side door of a home on Mountain Laurel Crescent, in the Williamsburg neighbourhood.

Police said they fled when they were interrupted by the homeowners.

No injuries were reported.

Police released security video images on Thursday, saying they want to identify and speak to the two people pictured in connection to the break-in.

They’re also reminding the public to lock their doors, even while at home, and to report any suspicious activity to police.