Police seek man who assaulted senior in Guelph

Guelph police are trying to identify the man who assaulted a senior and also followed a woman on Wednesday night.

A man in his 70s was walking home at approximately 11 p.m. in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Greengate Road. He said he passed a stranger who began yelling at him.

As he approached his home, the man heard more yelling and when he turned around the other man was close behind him. The victim said the man grabbed his arms and pushed him, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on the concrete.

The victim had an injury on his head, but decided not to call police.

Several hours later, though, he began to feel dizzy and nauseous so he called for an ambulance.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital for a possible concussion.

A few hours earlier, at 9:30 p.m., a woman reported a man who had been following her on Guelph Street.

Officers looked for the man but were unable to find him.

Police said it's possible the man was responsible for both incidents, based on the timing and details provided of the suspect.

The man is described as white, between 18 and 20-years-old, 5-foot-9 tall with long blond hair and was wearing a light-coloured shirt.