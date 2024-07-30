Police searching for two suspects after $2,000 worth of fragrance stolen from Perth business
Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for two suspects after a theft from a North Perth business.
They said a male and a female entered a store on Wallace Ave North just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The male took several bottles of fragrances and left the store without paying for them.
Police said the stolen merchandise is worth approximately $2,000.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.
