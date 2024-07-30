KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police searching for two suspects after $2,000 worth of fragrance stolen from Perth business

    Two suspects are seen in these stills provided by the Perth County Ontario Provincial Police. (Courtesy: OPP) Two suspects are seen in these stills provided by the Perth County Ontario Provincial Police. (Courtesy: OPP)
    Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for two suspects after a theft from a North Perth business.

    They said a male and a female entered a store on Wallace Ave North just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The male took several bottles of fragrances and left the store without paying for them.

    Police said the stolen merchandise is worth approximately $2,000.

    Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

