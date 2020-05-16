WATERLOO -- Wellington County OPP are looking for two suspects captured on surveillance footage in regards to a gas station ATM theft.

Police responded to the break and enter incident around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday at a Brock Road business just north of Puslinch.

Two suspects reportedly smashed the front glass doors of a gas station store and stolen an ATM inside.

A black Dodge Ram pickup was last seen travelling southbound, according to officials.

The images of two suspects concealing their identity were captured on surveillance footage.

Property damage and the amount of cash stolen has not yet been estimated.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the OPP.