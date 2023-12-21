KITCHENER
    • Police searching for suspect in Waterloo sex assault

    A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener) A Waterloo region police car on King Street West in August of 2022. (Daniel Caudle/CTV News Kitchener)

    Regional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Waterloo.

    According to a news release, an unknown male entered a home in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street West around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Police say he had a knife and sexually assaulted a female in the home.

    The suspect is described as white, 5'10, with an average build, wearing a winter coat with a white logo on the sleeve, a dark grey hoodie, loose fitting light grey or blue pants, and black shoes with white soles.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

