Police searching for suspect in Waterloo sex assault

Regional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Waterloo.

According to a news release, an unknown male entered a home in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Erb Street West around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say he had a knife and sexually assaulted a female in the home.

The suspect is described as white, 5'10, with an average build, wearing a winter coat with a white logo on the sleeve, a dark grey hoodie, loose fitting light grey or blue pants, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.