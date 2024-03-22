KITCHENER
Kitchener

Police searching for suspect after convenience store robbery in Kitchener

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo. A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
Share

Waterloo Regional police are looking for a man after a reported robbery at a convenience store in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the store in the Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street West area Thursday night around 11:40 p.m.

They were told a man in his 40s entered the store, fought with an employee, and stole merchandise before running off.

The employee was not hurt during the fight.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” white man. Police said he was wearing jeans.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Blueberries, strawberries again on the 'Dirty Dozen' list

Approximately 95 per cent of nonorganic strawberries, leafy greens such as spinach and kale, collard and mustard greens, grapes, peaches and pears tested contained detectable levels of pesticides, according to the 2024 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Windsor

Barrie

Ottawa

Toronto

Calgary

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News