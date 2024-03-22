Police searching for suspect after convenience store robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional police are looking for a man after a reported robbery at a convenience store in Kitchener.

Officers were called to the store in the Victoria Street North and Lancaster Street West area Thursday night around 11:40 p.m.

They were told a man in his 40s entered the store, fought with an employee, and stole merchandise before running off.

The employee was not hurt during the fight.

The suspect is described as a 5’10” white man. Police said he was wearing jeans.