Police searching for missing 31-year-old woman in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police are asking for help in locating a missing 31-year-old woman last seen in Cambridge.

Police say Tara Franklin is believed to have been in the area of Saginaw Parkway and Light Drive at 2:45 p.m. Monday.

There is concern for her wellbeing.

Franklin is described as:

5’4’’

Black hair

Possibly wearing a black winter jacket with a fur hood, black tights and running shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.