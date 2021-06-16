Advertisement
Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy in Cambridge
Published Wednesday, June 16, 2021 7:01PM EDT
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
Share:
CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo regional police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Cambridge.
Jordan Langille was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near Northview Heights Place, according to a tweet from police.
He's described as white, male, 5'4, 140lbs and wearing a light blue sweater, black pants and a red hat.
Police say they are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information or who sees Langille is asked to call police.