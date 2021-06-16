CAMBRIDGE -- Waterloo regional police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in Cambridge.

Jordan Langille was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday near Northview Heights Place, according to a tweet from police.

He's described as white, male, 5'4, 140lbs and wearing a light blue sweater, black pants and a red hat.

Police say they are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information or who sees Langille is asked to call police.