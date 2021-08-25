Police searching for man who pulled a gun at a Kitchener bar

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police say they’re looking for a man who reportedly pulled a gun during a disagreement at a Kitchener bar.

The incident happened at an establishment on the corner of Victoria Street North and Natchez Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the altercation took place after the man was asked to leave the bar. The man reportedly pulled out a gun during this time, but police say it was not fired and no one was injured as a result.

The man took off in a dark coloured vehicle before officers arrived on scene. He’s described as black, around 5’6” tall, and about 140 to 160 pounds with black curly hair.

Police say they’re looking to identify this man and speak with him. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.