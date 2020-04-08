Police search for suspect in hot dog heist
The Canadian Press Published Wednesday, April 8, 2020 6:26AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 8, 2020 6:45AM EDT
Provincial police are appealing for witnesses to a hot dog heist.
It happened Sunday afternoon in Norfolk County, where police say someone broke into a shed on Queensway East in Simcoe.
They say the thieves stole a "large quantity" of hot dogs and sausages, worth at least a thousand dollars.
OPP are asking anyone with information to come forward.