Police search for suspect after alleged Kitchener convenience store robbery

Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a robbery at a Kitchener convenience store early Monday morning.

In a news release, police said officers responded to the area of Pioneer Drive and Homer Watson Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

Police said a male suspect brandished a firearm and demanded cash from an employee before fleeing the area on foot.

There were no reported injuries.

Police released photos of an individual they are hoping to identify.

In the photos, the male appears to be wearing a black hat and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.