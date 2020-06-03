KITCHENER -- Brantford police are searching for a 13-year-old who was last seen at 12 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say they’re looking to verify the location and wellbeing of Alleyiah Unique Kellman.

It’s believed that Kellman left home to be with friends, according to police.

Police have not provided details on which area in the city Kellman was last seen in.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 519-756-7050.