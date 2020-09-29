Advertisement
Police say Amber Alert responsible for finding missing Kitchener children
Published Tuesday, September 29, 2020 7:09AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 29, 2020 7:23AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
KITCHENER -- An Amber Alert has ended after two young girls went missing in Kitchener, Ont.
Waterloo Regional Police tweeted early Tuesday that the children were found safe as a result of the Amber Alert.
According to police, the incident started after an altercation in a park in Kitchener where a group had gathered.
During the altercation, two men were stabbed and later taken to hospital.
Police say a male and a female took two children during the altercation, and were last seen in the River Road East and Kinzie Avenue area of Kitchener.
An Amber Alert was issued around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.
According to police, the Amber Alert played a direct role in finding the children.
Police say one woman was arrested, and a male suspect remains outstanding.
The investigation is ongoing.