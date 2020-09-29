KITCHENER -- An Amber Alert has ended after two young girls went missing in Kitchener, Ont.

Waterloo Regional Police tweeted early Tuesday that the children were found safe as a result of the Amber Alert.

According to police, the incident started after an altercation in a park in Kitchener where a group had gathered.

During the altercation, two men were stabbed and later taken to hospital.

Police say a male and a female took two children during the altercation, and were last seen in the River Road East and Kinzie Avenue area of Kitchener.

An Amber Alert was issued around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

According to police, the Amber Alert played a direct role in finding the children.

Police say one woman was arrested, and a male suspect remains outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing.