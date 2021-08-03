Advertisement
Police respond to reports of shots fired in Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 2:21PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 3, 2021 2:33PM EDT
Police respond to shots fired in Kitchener in the area of Spadina Road West (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Spadina Road West and North Drive in Kitchener.
In a tweet around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said one person was found with gunshot wounds.
Officials said there will be an increased police presence in the area.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.