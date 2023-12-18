KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Suspects with knives rob Kitchener pharmacy

    (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener) (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy Monday.

    As of 1 p.m., four police cruisers could be seen parked in front of Queens Pharmacy on Queens Street South.

    In a social media post, police said suspects brandished knives during the robbery.

    No one was hurt.

    Police have not yet said if they’re looking for any suspects or if anything was taken.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News